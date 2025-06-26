Generous Gesture: Google's Thota Chandrasekhar Donates to TTD

On Thursday, Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar made a notable contribution to the SV Pranadana Trust, a part of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Chandrasekhar presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore to TTD Chairman B R Naidu during a formal meeting in the temple town of Tirumala.

TTD officials acknowledged the generosity of Google's executive during the meeting, recognizing the importance of such donations in supporting the trust's initiatives. This contribution reflects the growing trend of corporate philanthropy towards religious and cultural institutions.

TTD serves as the official custodian of the globally renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, often regarded as the wealthiest Hindu shrine worldwide. Donations like these play a crucial role in maintaining the temple's services and supporting its charitable activities.

