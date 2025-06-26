Sofia Coppola's Artistic Stance Against Violence in Cinema

Renowned filmmaker Sofia Coppola, known for her work on 'Lost in Translation', has voiced her disapproval of the excessive use of violence in contemporary cinema. Coppola, speaking at a masterclass in Biarritz during the Nouvelles Vagues Festival, described such portrayals as 'upsetting,' particularly in light of American gun violence.

Coppola, who was honored at the festival, specifically criticized modern filmmakers for over-relying on graphic violence. She cited legendary director Martin Scorsese as an example of effectively using violence to enhance storytelling rather than overwhelm it. 'There are moments for it,' Coppola noted, appreciating how Scorsese balances violent themes with narrative depth.

Coppola also reminisced about her journey to direct 'The Virgin Suicides,' adapting Jeffrey Eugenides's novel. Initially, a male director's darker interpretation of the project spurred her to offer her vision, ultimately transforming it into a cult classic after its 1999 Cannes premiere.

