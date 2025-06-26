Left Menu

Sofia Coppola's Artistic Stance Against Violence in Cinema

Sofia Coppola, director of 'Lost in Translation', expresses her discontent with the prevalence of 'overdone' violence in films, citing its unsettling nature due to gun violence in the US. Speaking at the Nouvelles Vagues Festival, she highlights her cinematic perspective and reflects on her journey with 'The Virgin Suicides'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:59 IST
Sofia Coppola's Artistic Stance Against Violence in Cinema
Sofia Coppola (Photo/Instagram@sofiacoppola). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Sofia Coppola, known for her work on 'Lost in Translation', has voiced her disapproval of the excessive use of violence in contemporary cinema. Coppola, speaking at a masterclass in Biarritz during the Nouvelles Vagues Festival, described such portrayals as 'upsetting,' particularly in light of American gun violence.

Coppola, who was honored at the festival, specifically criticized modern filmmakers for over-relying on graphic violence. She cited legendary director Martin Scorsese as an example of effectively using violence to enhance storytelling rather than overwhelm it. 'There are moments for it,' Coppola noted, appreciating how Scorsese balances violent themes with narrative depth.

Coppola also reminisced about her journey to direct 'The Virgin Suicides,' adapting Jeffrey Eugenides's novel. Initially, a male director's darker interpretation of the project spurred her to offer her vision, ultimately transforming it into a cult classic after its 1999 Cannes premiere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025