Alfie Allen and Jill Halfpenny Join Thrilling TV Adaptation of 'Baby Doll'

Alfie Allen and Jill Halfpenny have been cast in the upcoming television adaptation of Hollie Overton's novel 'Baby Doll', Variety reported. The gripping series is being produced by the British company Clapperboard Studios.

Currently in production, the six-part series—initially working under the title 'Baby Doll'—explores the haunting story of twin sisters Lily and Abby. The sisters' lives are irrevocably changed when Lily is kidnapped from their peaceful rural English town by local teacher Rick Hansen. After enduring years of abuse, Lily escapes, only to face the harsh realities of a world that has moved on without her.

As the sisters and their mother, Eve, attempt to piece their lives back together, they must deal with the psychological scars left behind and the unsettling truth that Rick remains at large, manipulating the narrative to evade justice. Alfie Allen and Jill Halfpenny take on the roles of Rick and Eve, respectively, with Tallulah and Delphi Evans portraying Lily and Abby.

Joining the lead cast are talents such as Kash Bhai, Niamh Walsh, Levi Brown, Victoria Ekanoye, Holly Atkins, and Kiran Krishnakumar. Commissioned by Paramount+ U.K. & Ireland's Sebastian Cardwell and Paul Testar, 'Baby Doll' features Allen, renowned for his role in 'Game of Thrones', which aired on HBO, now known as Max. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)