Emily in Paris Season 5 Returns with Drama and Deceit

The romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris' is set to return for a thrilling fifth season. Key cast members, including Thalia Besson, are returning, as the storyline continues with Emily's adventures in Rome and developments in her personal relationships, promising exciting twists and romantic entanglements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:33 IST
Thalia Besson (Photo/Instagram/@thaliabesson). Image Credit: ANI
The fan-favorite romantic comedy, 'Emily in Paris,' is gearing up for an eagerly anticipated fifth season. Confirmed to return is Thalia Besson, reprising her role as Genevieve, an alluring yet deceitful antagonist introduced last season, Variety reports.

Besson, the daughter of acclaimed French filmmaker Luc Besson, joins a notable lineup of returning actors, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie. The new season picks up from where it left off, with Emily embracing her new life in Rome while managing the Italian branch of Agence Grateau. Her interactions with Marcello, a charismatic heir to a cashmere business, add further intrigue.

Emily's relationships with Gabriel and Alfie seem set to remain tumultuous, with the addition of a mysterious new male character stirring the pot. Last season, Genevieve stirred drama by attempting to woo Emily's boyfriend, Gabriel, and sabotage her professional relationships, creating a tension that is expected to carry through the new episodes. Filming for the new season, having started in Rome, has since moved back to the breathtaking landscapes of Paris.

