AI Surveillance Revolutionizes Security at 148th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

In a bid to enhance security at the iconic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials are employing an unprecedented level of technology, deploying an AI-based surveillance system. Slated for June 27th, this year's procession is expected to draw 14-15 lakh people, necessitating robust safety measures.
The AI system will provide real-time analytics through live feeds from CCTV cameras and drones, allowing the police to monitor crowd density and alert them of potential fire hazards. This high-tech approach is part of a strategy to safeguard the public from stampede risks and maintain order during the event.
More than 23,000 security personnel, including local police and special forces, will be present, augmented by drones and GPS devices to track vehicles. Extensive community discussions have been held to ensure peace and communal harmony throughout the procession's traditional 16-kilometre route.
