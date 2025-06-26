Preserving Palestinian Cuisine: An Enduring Cultural Heritage

Sami Tamimi, a renowned Palestinian chef, is on a mission to preserve and promote Palestinian culinary traditions through his cooking and published work. In light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, traditional dishes like Khubeze, derived from the mallow plant, stand out as symbols of resilience and cultural identity.

In his upcoming cookbook 'Boustany,' Tamimi pays homage to the rich flavors of Palestinian cuisine, while drawing attention to the shared yet contested nature of Middle Eastern dishes. Acknowledged amid claims of appropriation, Tamimi's work emphasizes the significance of context and heritage in food.

Through his culinary creations, Tamimi aims to enrich the global understanding of Palestine's food culture and history, emphasizing a reconnection with traditional practices while exploring innovative, modern interpretations. 'Boustany,' set for release on July 15, promises to be a personal and culturally poignant contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)