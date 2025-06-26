Sardaar Ji 3 Set to Revitalize Pakistani Cinema

Sardaar Ji 3, a Punjabi film featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, has been granted clearance for release in Pakistan, despite initial controversy. The film's debut was postponed in India due to a ban on Pakistani artists.

Nadeem Mandviwalla, a notable cinema exhibitor in Karachi, confirmed the movie's release, citing the involvement of Pakistani producer Zain Wali as a pivotal factor for its approval. Three censor boards across different regions supported the decision.

This release, expected to breathe new life into Pakistan's cinema industry, aims to counter the reliance on Hollywood films, a trend set into motion by India's longstanding ban on films featuring Pakistani talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)