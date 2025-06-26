Left Menu

St. Olga of Kwethluk: Alaska's First Female Orthodox Saint

Olga Michael, a midwife and mother of 13 from a remote Alaska Native village, has been canonized as the first female Orthodox saint from North America. Her sainthood is significant for the Orthodox Church, as it acknowledges women's roles in a traditionally patriarchal institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kwethluk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:32 IST
St. Olga of Kwethluk: Alaska's First Female Orthodox Saint

Olga Michael, a revered midwife and mother of 13 from a remote Alaska Native village, has been canonized as an Orthodox saint, a significant event marking the first female Orthodox saint from North America. Known posthumously as St. Olga of Kwethluk, the spiritual mother was celebrated for her piety and compassion, especially towards women who had faced trauma, such as abuse and miscarriage.

In a grand ceremony attended by hundreds, her canonization highlights the roles women play in the Orthodox Church, a traditionally male-led institution. St. Olga's new status resonates deeply within church communities, emphasizing that sainthood is accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, age, or wealth.

St. Olga's recognition is celebrated not just for her spiritual contributions but as a symbol of Orthodoxy's deep-rooted presence in Alaska, which began with Russian Orthodox missionaries. Her canonization strengthens this cultural intersection, as it recognizes her as a pillar of both Orthodox faith and Indigenous identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025