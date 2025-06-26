St. Olga of Kwethluk: Alaska's First Female Orthodox Saint

Olga Michael, a revered midwife and mother of 13 from a remote Alaska Native village, has been canonized as an Orthodox saint, a significant event marking the first female Orthodox saint from North America. Known posthumously as St. Olga of Kwethluk, the spiritual mother was celebrated for her piety and compassion, especially towards women who had faced trauma, such as abuse and miscarriage.

In a grand ceremony attended by hundreds, her canonization highlights the roles women play in the Orthodox Church, a traditionally male-led institution. St. Olga's new status resonates deeply within church communities, emphasizing that sainthood is accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, age, or wealth.

St. Olga's recognition is celebrated not just for her spiritual contributions but as a symbol of Orthodoxy's deep-rooted presence in Alaska, which began with Russian Orthodox missionaries. Her canonization strengthens this cultural intersection, as it recognizes her as a pillar of both Orthodox faith and Indigenous identity.

