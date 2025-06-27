Left Menu

Anna Wintour Steps Down, Glastonbury Kicks Off, and Celebrities Flock to Bezos-Sanchez Gala

Anna Wintour begins a search for her Vogue successor, Glastonbury Festival opens its gates to revellers, and celebrities gather in Venice for the Bezos-Sanchez wedding gala. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton highlights India-flavored fashion, F1 movie features Brad Pitt with historic drama, and Disney launches 'Hercules' musical in London.

Anna Wintour has announced her search for a new editor-in-chief to lead American Vogue, marking a significant change at the renowned fashion publication. The move comes as Wintour looks to step down from her pivotal role.

The iconic Glastonbury Festival has commenced in the UK, with organisers Emily and Michael Eavis welcoming festival-goers. Attendees are set to enjoy performances by a diverse lineup of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart.

In Venice, notable figures from music, technology, and beyond celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding amidst tight security. The guest list includes high-profile personalities like Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and the Kardashians, ensuring a star-studded event.

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

