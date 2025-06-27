Anna Wintour Steps Down, Glastonbury Kicks Off, and Celebrities Flock to Bezos-Sanchez Gala
Anna Wintour begins a search for her Vogue successor, Glastonbury Festival opens its gates to revellers, and celebrities gather in Venice for the Bezos-Sanchez wedding gala. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton highlights India-flavored fashion, F1 movie features Brad Pitt with historic drama, and Disney launches 'Hercules' musical in London.
Anna Wintour has announced her search for a new editor-in-chief to lead American Vogue, marking a significant change at the renowned fashion publication. The move comes as Wintour looks to step down from her pivotal role.
The iconic Glastonbury Festival has commenced in the UK, with organisers Emily and Michael Eavis welcoming festival-goers. Attendees are set to enjoy performances by a diverse lineup of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart.
In Venice, notable figures from music, technology, and beyond celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding amidst tight security. The guest list includes high-profile personalities like Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and the Kardashians, ensuring a star-studded event.
