Grand Celebrations Mark Lord Jagannath's Ratha Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra, wishing happiness, prosperity, and good health to all. The event attracted lakhs of devotees to the town of Puri, celebrating this significant religious festival.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the public during the annual Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath.
In his message on the social media platform X, Modi wished for happiness, prosperity, and good health on this auspicious occasion.
The historic event drew thousands of devotees to the coastal pilgrimage hub of Puri, celebrating the revered festival with fervor and devotion.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Idea Festival: A New Era for Startups
Goa State Film Festival to Celebrate 75 Years of 'Mogacho Aunddo'
Social Media Post Sparks Religious Tensions in Sonbhadra
Delhi Government Pledges Comprehensive Facilities for Kanwar Yatra Devotees
Supreme Court Reassesses Religious Exemption in New York Abortion Coverage Case