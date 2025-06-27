Left Menu

Grand Celebrations Mark Lord Jagannath's Ratha Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra, wishing happiness, prosperity, and good health to all. The event attracted lakhs of devotees to the town of Puri, celebrating this significant religious festival.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the public during the annual Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

In his message on the social media platform X, Modi wished for happiness, prosperity, and good health on this auspicious occasion.

The historic event drew thousands of devotees to the coastal pilgrimage hub of Puri, celebrating the revered festival with fervor and devotion.

