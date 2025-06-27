Sitaare Zameen Par Shines with Rs 88.69 Crore

'Sitaare Zameen Par', featuring prominent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has made an impressive start at the domestic box office, raking in Rs 88.69 crore during its debut week.

The film, which hit theaters on June 20, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit 'Taare Zameen Par' and is directed by R S Prasanna.

Featuring Genelia D'Souza and a group of talented newcomers, the movie portrays Khan as a basketball coach guiding ten differently-abled talents, scripted by Divy Nidhi Sharma and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka.

(With inputs from agencies.)