Sitaare Zameen Par Shines with Rs 88.69 Crore
Sitaare Zameen Par, led by Aamir Khan, opened with Rs 88.69 crore in its first week. Directed by R S Prasanna, this sequel to Taare Zameen Par features Khan as a basketball coach mentoring differently-abled individuals. Released on June 20, the film stars Genelia D'Souza and several newcomers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:23 IST
'Sitaare Zameen Par', featuring prominent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has made an impressive start at the domestic box office, raking in Rs 88.69 crore during its debut week.
The film, which hit theaters on June 20, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit 'Taare Zameen Par' and is directed by R S Prasanna.
Featuring Genelia D'Souza and a group of talented newcomers, the movie portrays Khan as a basketball coach guiding ten differently-abled talents, scripted by Divy Nidhi Sharma and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
