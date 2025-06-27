Monumental Tribute: Anand Dighe's Statue to Grace Thane
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra announced plans to install a 42-metre statue of his mentor, Anand Dighe, in Thane. Unveiled at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, the statue signifies Dighe's legacy and includes a developed site with citizen-focused amenities—all supported by an Rs 11 crore budget.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, who also leads the Shiv Sena, has revealed plans for a grand 42-metre statue of his mentor Anand Dighe in Thane city. This announcement was made on Thursday during the 'bhoomi pujan', a groundbreaking ceremony for the clock tower renovation at Shivaji Maidan, which will also host the statue.
The premises are set to feature not only the towering statue but will also include a variety of amenities catering to citizens. Anand Dighe was a beloved Shiv Sena figure in the Thane region, whose sudden death occurred after a heart attack in August 2001.
An allocation of Rs 11 crore has been approved for this project. Shinde affirmed that funding would not be an issue when it comes to honoring Dighe, crediting his late mentor for his rise to the position of Chief Minister.
