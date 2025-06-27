Thackeray Cousins Unite Against Hindi Imposition
Estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are coming together to protest against the imposition of Hindi and the state government's language policy for schools. The joint protest, scheduled for July 5th, signifies a possible rapprochement as they stand united for the Marathi language.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected yet significant political development, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have announced their decision to join forces in a joint protest against the imposition of Hindi on Marathi-speaking students in schools across Maharashtra. The protest will see the cousins sharing the stage for the cause of the Marathi language.
The protest, scheduled for July 5, is a response to the state government's recent order that mandates the teaching of Hindi as a third language in schools from Classes 1 to 5. Both leaders addressed separate press conferences to emphasize their opposition to this policy, showcasing the urgency and unity in their cause.
This joint initiative raises speculation about a possible reconciliation between the Thackeray cousins. As they prepare to stand together, political observers are keenly watching whether this collaboration could signal a new era in Maharashtra's political landscape, focusing on protecting cultural and linguistic identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
