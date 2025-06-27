Thackeray Cousins Unite Against Hindi Imposition

In an unexpected yet significant political development, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have announced their decision to join forces in a joint protest against the imposition of Hindi on Marathi-speaking students in schools across Maharashtra. The protest will see the cousins sharing the stage for the cause of the Marathi language.

The protest, scheduled for July 5, is a response to the state government's recent order that mandates the teaching of Hindi as a third language in schools from Classes 1 to 5. Both leaders addressed separate press conferences to emphasize their opposition to this policy, showcasing the urgency and unity in their cause.

This joint initiative raises speculation about a possible reconciliation between the Thackeray cousins. As they prepare to stand together, political observers are keenly watching whether this collaboration could signal a new era in Maharashtra's political landscape, focusing on protecting cultural and linguistic identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)