Rashmika Mandanna's Intense New Role in 'Mysaa'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to star in a new Pan-India project titled 'Mysaa', directed by Rawindra Pulle. She describes her role as fierce and raw, a departure from her previous work. Mandanna shared her excitement and nervousness on social media, promising a fresh experience for viewers.

Acclaimed actor Rashmika Mandanna has announced her participation in a highly anticipated Pan-India project, 'Mysaa', directed by Rawindra Pulle. Mandanna, who revealed the news on her Instagram, promised fans an intense, raw, and unprecedented performance in her acting career.

The 29-year-old star expressed her eagerness and apprehension about the role, describing it as something she has never experienced before. She emphasized the novelty and excitement of the character, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic journey.

Renowned for her versatility, Mandanna continues to expand her repertoire. Besides 'Mysaa', her future projects include the Telugu film 'The Girlfriend' and 'Thama', featuring noted actors Sanjay Dutt and Ayushmann Khurrana. Her latest film, 'Kuberaa', directed by Sekhar Kammula, was released in June.

