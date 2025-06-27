Mamata Banerjee Ushers in Digha's First Rath Yatra with Grand Celebration

In an electrifying atmosphere, marked by chants of 'Joy Jagannath', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated the first Rath Yatra procession from the new Jagannath temple in Digha.

The coastal town buzzed with excitement as Banerjee, alongside her cabinet colleagues and thousands of pilgrims, including an international crowd, partook in the ceremonial pulling of chariots. This significant event saw the Chief Minister leading the procession of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra.

Participants, however, were urged to remain behind the barricades lining the 750-meter route, ensuring a secure passage for the deities toward their symbolic aunt's residence. Banerjee had earlier ceremoniously swept the road before the chariots and engaged in cultural festivities, further enriched by performances from ISKCON's international devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)