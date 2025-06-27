Kosinski Dreams of Epic Sequel: Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise to Reignite Rivalry on the Race Track

Director Joseph Kosinski has revealed his ambition for a much-anticipated sequel to the Brad Pitt starrer 'F1'. Kosinski, who recently spoke to GQ Magazine UK, expressed his desire to include Tom Cruise in a captivating 'Days of Thunder' crossover, as reported by Variety.

With a successful collaboration on 'Top Gun: Maverick', which soared to 1.4 billion USD at the global box office, the prospect of Pitt and Cruise reuniting on the race track stirs significant excitement. According to Variety, the duo are already working on a third 'Top Gun' installment as they ponder this potential cinematic exploitation.

Kosinski's intriguing vision positions Tom Cruise's 'Days of Thunder' character, Cole Trickle, as a past rival to Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown. Although Kosinski's previous attempt to cast Pitt and Cruise in a racing film was shelved due to budget constraints, the director's dream of bringing these stars together remains intact.

