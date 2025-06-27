Left Menu

Spiritual Harmony: The Enchanting Lord Jagannath Yatra in Himachal Pradesh

The annual Lord Jagannath yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur attracted hundreds of participants, echoing chants of devotion. Celebrated with a week-long Bhagwad Katha, the procession emphasized spiritual enlightenment. Local MLA Ashish Sharma and Swami Vishnu Prashadji Maharaj highlighted the importance of such events for reinforcing Santana Dharma values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:23 IST
In a vibrant display of devotion, the annual Lord Jagannath yatra took place in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, drawing a diverse crowd of men, women, and children. The air resonated with heartfelt chants of 'Jai Jagannath', 'Jai Subhadra', and 'Jai Baldev', reflecting the community's deep-rooted spirituality.

Flagged off by local MLA Ashish Sharma from the Satya Narain temple, the yatra covered a 22-kilometer journey, culminating at Dangri Math. The event, following a week-long Bhagwad Katha, emphasized the transformative power of spirituality, as articulated by Sharma, who advocated for similar gatherings nationwide.

Swami Vishnu Prashadji Maharaj addressed the congregation, stressing the necessity of Bhagwad Kathas in today's challenging environment. He reiterated their role in purifying minds and souls, promoting Santana Dharma values amidst societal challenges.

