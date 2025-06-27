Spiritual Harmony: The Enchanting Lord Jagannath Yatra in Himachal Pradesh

In a vibrant display of devotion, the annual Lord Jagannath yatra took place in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, drawing a diverse crowd of men, women, and children. The air resonated with heartfelt chants of 'Jai Jagannath', 'Jai Subhadra', and 'Jai Baldev', reflecting the community's deep-rooted spirituality.

Flagged off by local MLA Ashish Sharma from the Satya Narain temple, the yatra covered a 22-kilometer journey, culminating at Dangri Math. The event, following a week-long Bhagwad Katha, emphasized the transformative power of spirituality, as articulated by Sharma, who advocated for similar gatherings nationwide.

Swami Vishnu Prashadji Maharaj addressed the congregation, stressing the necessity of Bhagwad Kathas in today's challenging environment. He reiterated their role in purifying minds and souls, promoting Santana Dharma values amidst societal challenges.