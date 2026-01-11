Congress Launches 'Nyay Yatra' to Protest Water Crisis in Indore

The Congress party organized a 'Nyay Yatra' (Justice March) in Indore on Sunday to protest against the serious water contamination issue in the city's Bhagirathpura area, which resulted in the deaths of about 20 people and has left hundreds more ill.

Prominent Congress figures such as PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and senior leader Digvijaya Singh joined the march. Speaking at Rajwada, Singhar alleged that the BJP showed disregard for Hindu families affected in Bhagirathpura, drawing comparisons with their concern for Hindus in Bangladesh.

Senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan targeted the BJP-led Centre and state governments, highlighting broader environmental issues, including air pollution in Delhi. Natarajan demanded accountability and mentioned plans to present the matter in the Lok Sabha as PCC Chief Jitu Patwari also criticized local leadership over their response to related incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)