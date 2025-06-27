Cauvery Aarti Sparks Legal Battle Over Ecological Concerns

The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government concerning a contentious Cauvery Aarti plan near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir. The court's decision follows a petition citing potential ecological and safety implications.

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameswar Rao and Justice C. M. Joshi considered initial arguments presented by Advocate Rajanna R, representing the petitioner, Sunanda Jayaram. The bench has directed all parties involved to respond within two weeks.

The proposed event, akin to the Ganga Aarti, has drawn criticism for its lack of comprehensive impact assessment. Opponents argue the initiative might endanger the KRS dam's safety, pollute the Cauvery River, and disrupt local ecosystems, potentially affecting agricultural activities. Additionally, the project allegedly contravenes the Dam Safety Act, 2021, prompting calls for its annulment.