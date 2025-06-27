Left Menu

Cauvery Aarti Sparks Legal Battle Over Ecological Concerns

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government over a planned Cauvery Aarti ceremony at Krishnaraja Sagar, given potential ecological risks. The project, modeled after the Ganga Aarti, faces opposition due to safety, environmental, and agricultural concerns, along with alleged violations of the Dam Safety Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:53 IST
Cauvery Aarti Sparks Legal Battle Over Ecological Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government concerning a contentious Cauvery Aarti plan near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir. The court's decision follows a petition citing potential ecological and safety implications.

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameswar Rao and Justice C. M. Joshi considered initial arguments presented by Advocate Rajanna R, representing the petitioner, Sunanda Jayaram. The bench has directed all parties involved to respond within two weeks.

The proposed event, akin to the Ganga Aarti, has drawn criticism for its lack of comprehensive impact assessment. Opponents argue the initiative might endanger the KRS dam's safety, pollute the Cauvery River, and disrupt local ecosystems, potentially affecting agricultural activities. Additionally, the project allegedly contravenes the Dam Safety Act, 2021, prompting calls for its annulment.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025