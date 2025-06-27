Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Unity in a Divided Church

Pope Leo XIV emphasized unity within the Catholic Church, urging priests to work together and engage in reconciliation during a special Holy Year week in Rome. He addressed the decrease in priestly vocations and encouraged priests worldwide to embrace their roles despite challenges, aiming to heal divisions.

Updated: 27-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:55 IST
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Unity in a Divided Church
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to fostering unity within the increasingly divided Catholic Church, calling on priests to collaborate harmoniously with their superiors and model reconciliation.

During a Holy Year celebration in Rome, he conducted an ordination Mass and sent a unifying message to clergy worldwide, emphasizing humility and openness.

Leo acknowledged the decline in priestly vocations, particularly in Europe, and offered encouragement, affirming the beauty and friendship inherent in the priesthood despite imperfections and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

