Pope Leo XIV Calls for Unity in a Divided Church

Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to fostering unity within the increasingly divided Catholic Church, calling on priests to collaborate harmoniously with their superiors and model reconciliation.

During a Holy Year celebration in Rome, he conducted an ordination Mass and sent a unifying message to clergy worldwide, emphasizing humility and openness.

Leo acknowledged the decline in priestly vocations, particularly in Europe, and offered encouragement, affirming the beauty and friendship inherent in the priesthood despite imperfections and challenges.

