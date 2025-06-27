Left Menu

Stars Shine Bright at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to marry in a star-studded event in Venice, featuring guests like Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates. Meanwhile, Anna Wintour resigns from Vogue U.S., and The Searchers will perform their last concert at Glastonbury after a long career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:31 IST
Stars Shine Bright at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding in Venice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in a blockbuster ceremony in Venice, attracting a who's who of the celebrity world. The event promises to be a grand spectacle, featuring performances by the likes of Matteo Bocelli, with the picturesque locale of San Giorgio hosting the vows.

In another shakeup in the fashion industry, Anna Wintour, the iconic editor-in-chief of Vogue U.S., is stepping down after a groundbreaking tenure that stretched decades. Known for her influence in the fashion industry and her fundraising prowess, Wintour's departure marks the end of an era as a search for her successor begins.

Also making headlines in entertainment, The Searchers are set to bid farewell to their fans with a final performance at the Glastonbury Festival. The band, known for their 1960s hits, will mark the end of a 66-year-long journey in the music industry, having been part of Liverpool's famous Merseybeat scene.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025