Stars Shine Bright at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding in Venice

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in a blockbuster ceremony in Venice, attracting a who's who of the celebrity world. The event promises to be a grand spectacle, featuring performances by the likes of Matteo Bocelli, with the picturesque locale of San Giorgio hosting the vows.

In another shakeup in the fashion industry, Anna Wintour, the iconic editor-in-chief of Vogue U.S., is stepping down after a groundbreaking tenure that stretched decades. Known for her influence in the fashion industry and her fundraising prowess, Wintour's departure marks the end of an era as a search for her successor begins.

Also making headlines in entertainment, The Searchers are set to bid farewell to their fans with a final performance at the Glastonbury Festival. The band, known for their 1960s hits, will mark the end of a 66-year-long journey in the music industry, having been part of Liverpool's famous Merseybeat scene.