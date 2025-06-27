Asha Bhosle Reflects on R D Burman's Lasting Musical Legacy

Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer, fondly recalls her late husband, renowned composer R D Burman, as a musical innovator on his 86th birth anniversary. Burman, who passed away in 1994, was known for his experimental approach, as seen in hits like 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' and 'Gulabi Ankhen'.

Despite their separation, Bhosle recounts how Burman encouraged her to explore new vocal techniques, enabling her to contribute significantly to the Indian music scene. She collaborated with him on more than 840 songs, including classics like 'Yeh Vaada Raha' and 'Katra Katra'.

The enduring popularity of these songs, even decades later, highlights Burman's lasting impact. Bhosle notes that audiences continue to cherish this music, proving its timeless appeal across generations.