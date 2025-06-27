Left Menu

Asha Bhosle Reflects on R D Burman's Lasting Musical Legacy

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle reminisces about her late husband, composer R D Burman, highlighting his innovative approach to music. Bhosle, who collaborated on over 840 songs with Burman, discloses how he inspired her to explore new singing styles, contributing to timeless hits in Hindi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:57 IST
Asha Bhosle Reflects on R D Burman's Lasting Musical Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer, fondly recalls her late husband, renowned composer R D Burman, as a musical innovator on his 86th birth anniversary. Burman, who passed away in 1994, was known for his experimental approach, as seen in hits like 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' and 'Gulabi Ankhen'.

Despite their separation, Bhosle recounts how Burman encouraged her to explore new vocal techniques, enabling her to contribute significantly to the Indian music scene. She collaborated with him on more than 840 songs, including classics like 'Yeh Vaada Raha' and 'Katra Katra'.

The enduring popularity of these songs, even decades later, highlights Burman's lasting impact. Bhosle notes that audiences continue to cherish this music, proving its timeless appeal across generations.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025