Budapest Pride Defies Ban Amidst Government Crackdown

Amidst legal threats and a government crackdown, Hungary's LGBTQ+ community is determined to proceed with the Budapest Pride march this Saturday. The event, banned by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration, symbolizes defiance against recent legislation targeting sexual minorities.

Pride organizers, supported by European officials and the Budapest Mayor, insist on holding the march despite facing potential penalties, including heavy fines and jail time. They expect it to become Hungary's largest Pride event, challenging policies reminiscent of similar anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions in Russia.

The ban has drawn backlash from international communities, calling for Hungary to respect rights to peaceful assembly and expression. Radical right-wing groups plan counter-demonstrations along the march's route, heightening tensions in Budapest as Europe watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)