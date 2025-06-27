Left Menu

Budapest Pride Defies Ban Amidst Government Crackdown

Hungary's LGBTQ+ community is set to defy a government ban on the Budapest Pride march, facing legal threats from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration. The event symbolizes resistance against tightening restrictions on sexual minorities, drawing support from European officials and potential confrontations with right-wing groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Amidst legal threats and a government crackdown, Hungary's LGBTQ+ community is determined to proceed with the Budapest Pride march this Saturday. The event, banned by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration, symbolizes defiance against recent legislation targeting sexual minorities.

Pride organizers, supported by European officials and the Budapest Mayor, insist on holding the march despite facing potential penalties, including heavy fines and jail time. They expect it to become Hungary's largest Pride event, challenging policies reminiscent of similar anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions in Russia.

The ban has drawn backlash from international communities, calling for Hungary to respect rights to peaceful assembly and expression. Radical right-wing groups plan counter-demonstrations along the march's route, heightening tensions in Budapest as Europe watches closely.

