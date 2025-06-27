Joyous Rath Yatra in Digha: A Blend of Tradition and Unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday initiated the Rath Yatra from the newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha, amidst vibrant chants of 'Joy Jagannath' by a sea of pilgrims.

Banerjee, alongside her cabinet, joined in the ritual of pulling chariot ropes of Lord Jagannath and siblings. The Chief Minister emphasized safety by requesting devotees to remain behind barricades along the 750-metre procession route.

Cultural festivities marked the event with international ISKCON devotees performing to devotional music. Meanwhile, a political commentary ensued following a chariot mishap, with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari citing displeasure of the divine, which ISKCON clarified as a technical regularity.

