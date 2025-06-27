Joyous Rath Yatra in Digha: A Blend of Tradition and Unity
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rath Yatra from Digha's newly built Jagannath temple, emphasizing faith unity. Thousands participated, with arrangements including safety measures. A cultural performance by international ISKCON devotees added to the festivities, while political tensions arose over chariot mishaps, countered by ISKCON's clarification.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday initiated the Rath Yatra from the newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha, amidst vibrant chants of 'Joy Jagannath' by a sea of pilgrims.
Banerjee, alongside her cabinet, joined in the ritual of pulling chariot ropes of Lord Jagannath and siblings. The Chief Minister emphasized safety by requesting devotees to remain behind barricades along the 750-metre procession route.
Cultural festivities marked the event with international ISKCON devotees performing to devotional music. Meanwhile, a political commentary ensued following a chariot mishap, with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari citing displeasure of the divine, which ISKCON clarified as a technical regularity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inspiring Words: Mamata Banerjee's Assembly Speeches to Be Published
TMC MP Banerjee Demands Answers in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Mamata Banerjee Pledges Market Revival After Devastating Blaze
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Bengali Discrimination Allegations
Mamata Banerjee Pledges Rebuild and Relief After Khidirpur Market Blaze