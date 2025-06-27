Left Menu

Joyous Rath Yatra in Digha: A Blend of Tradition and Unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rath Yatra from Digha's newly built Jagannath temple, emphasizing faith unity. Thousands participated, with arrangements including safety measures. A cultural performance by international ISKCON devotees added to the festivities, while political tensions arose over chariot mishaps, countered by ISKCON's clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday initiated the Rath Yatra from the newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha, amidst vibrant chants of 'Joy Jagannath' by a sea of pilgrims.

Banerjee, alongside her cabinet, joined in the ritual of pulling chariot ropes of Lord Jagannath and siblings. The Chief Minister emphasized safety by requesting devotees to remain behind barricades along the 750-metre procession route.

Cultural festivities marked the event with international ISKCON devotees performing to devotional music. Meanwhile, a political commentary ensued following a chariot mishap, with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari citing displeasure of the divine, which ISKCON clarified as a technical regularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

