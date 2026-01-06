Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission on Tuesday, accusing the body of using mobile applications created by BJP's IT cell to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Addressing the media during her visit to Sagar Island, Banerjee claimed that the Commission's approach was illegal and undemocratic, citing instances of marking eligible voters as 'dead' and pressuring the elderly to attend hearings. These allegations coincide with TMC MP Derek O'Brien's petition to the Supreme Court, challenging the Commission's methods.

The Chief Minister criticized the SIR process for aggravating voter difficulties. She encouraged state residents to support those affected by the exercise, asserting that her actions were in response to fear and harassment allegedly caused by administrative arbitrariness.

(With inputs from agencies.)