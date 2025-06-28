Left Menu

Tanvi The Great: A Tale of Triumph in Global Cinema

The film 'Tanvi The Great', a collaboration between Excel Entertainment and Anupam Kher Studios, releases globally on July 18. Starring Anupam Kher, the story spotlighting resilience and the human spirit features music by M M Keeravani. Excel Entertainment handles its worldwide distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:46 IST
Tanvi The Great: A Tale of Triumph in Global Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Excel Entertainment has partnered with Anupam Kher's production studio for the international release of the highly anticipated film 'Tanvi The Great'. Scheduled to premiere on July 18, this film marks Kher's second directorial venture and is already garnering attention for its powerful narrative.

'Tanvi The Great' weaves a compelling tale of love and resilience, with Anupam Kher taking on a lead role alongside newcomers Shubhangi Dutt, Karan Tacker, and Boman Irani. The story centers on a girl's journey of turning hope into triumph, resonating with universal emotions and showcasing the human spirit's strength.

Produced in collaboration with the NFDC, the film's music is composed by Oscar-winner M M Keeravani. Excel Entertainment, alongside Anil Thadani's AA Films, manages the film's global distribution, aiming to bring this inspirational story to audiences worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025