Tanvi The Great: A Tale of Triumph in Global Cinema

Excel Entertainment has partnered with Anupam Kher's production studio for the international release of the highly anticipated film 'Tanvi The Great'. Scheduled to premiere on July 18, this film marks Kher's second directorial venture and is already garnering attention for its powerful narrative.

'Tanvi The Great' weaves a compelling tale of love and resilience, with Anupam Kher taking on a lead role alongside newcomers Shubhangi Dutt, Karan Tacker, and Boman Irani. The story centers on a girl's journey of turning hope into triumph, resonating with universal emotions and showcasing the human spirit's strength.

Produced in collaboration with the NFDC, the film's music is composed by Oscar-winner M M Keeravani. Excel Entertainment, alongside Anil Thadani's AA Films, manages the film's global distribution, aiming to bring this inspirational story to audiences worldwide.