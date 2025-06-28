Honoring a Spiritual Legacy: Modi Celebrates Acharya Vidyanand's Contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the enduring legacy of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj Ji during centenary celebrations. He noted the saint's contributions in restoring cultural heritage and influencing government's welfare initiatives that aim to leave no citizen behind.

Modi emphasized India's identity as the world's oldest living civilization, rooted in the timeless philosophies of its saints and seers. He reiterated India's commitment to non-violence and selfless service inspired by figures like Vidyanand.

The event, held by the Ministry of Culture and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust at Vigyan Bhawan, sought to honor Vidyanand's work in literature, temple restoration, and the revival of the Prakrit language, a key element of India's linguistic history.