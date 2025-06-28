Reliance Enriches Rath Yatra Experience for Devotees in Puri

Reliance Industries is making significant strides to elevate the experience of devotees at the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. With the help of the district administration, the company is implementing a range of initiatives designed to ensure the safety and comfort of participants.

This includes distributing hot meals through the 'Anna Seva' initiative and providing sanitation services, hydration points, and eco-friendly hand fans to combat the hot and humid conditions. The efforts are supported by over 4,000 trained volunteers managing crowds and sanitizing stations.

Chaaipani, serving as an on-ground brand activation partner, is working to improve civic infrastructure in the area. Initiatives include shaded rest areas, public sanitation units, and multilingual helpdesks, particularly emphasizing both comfort and informative support for pilgrims.