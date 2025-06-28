Adani's Devotional Presence at Rath Yatra

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, alongside his family, participated in the Rath Yatra, a significant cultural and religious event, on Saturday. The family paid respects at the Gundicha Temple, honoring Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.

In a statement on social media, Adani expressed his gratitude for being a part of the divine celebration, highlighting the importance of the event where devotees seek the blessings of the deities. He underscored the spiritual significance of serving humanity.

Upon arrival, Adani was warmly welcomed by local administration and temple servitors, who presented him with traditional tokens of honor, including 'patta bastra' and floral offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)