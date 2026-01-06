Left Menu

High Court Upholds Tradition at Thirupparankundram: A Victory for Devotees

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench upheld a decision allowing lamp lighting on Thirupparankundram hill, criticizing the DMK government for alleged political motives. Despite the state's intent to appeal, the court emphasized the historical importance of the tradition. This decision is seen as a win for local devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench has upheld the lighting of lamps on Thirupparankundram hill, rejecting the Tamil Nadu government's stance. The court censured the DMK government, suggesting that its opposition was politically motivated.

Judges G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan clarified that the hill's stone pillar belongs to the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, dismissing claims that the lighting practice violates religious texts. The state, considering an appeal to the Supreme Court, failed to provide concrete evidence against the tradition.

The bench stressed the importance of preserving the custom. Provisions have been made for lighting the lamp during Karthigai Deepam, with the District Collector overseeing the event. Reactions have been mixed, with proponents seeing it as support for devotees, while others warn of potential disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

