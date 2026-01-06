Left Menu

A Melodic Revelation: Devotees' Voices to Echo in Sabarimala’s Halls

The Travancore Devaswom Board is offering devotees of Lord Ayyappa the chance to present their original devotional songs at the Sabarimala shrine. Submissions, to be reviewed by the Board, require a joint affidavit from the lyricist, composer, and singer verifying originality and absence of copyright claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:56 IST
A Melodic Revelation: Devotees' Voices to Echo in Sabarimala’s Halls
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is launching an initiative to involve everyday devotees of Lord Ayyappa in the musical atmosphere at the revered Sabarimala hill shrine.

This new scheme welcomes previously unheard devotional songs composed and performed by ordinary devotees, in addition to traditional renditions by famous artists like K J Yesudas and Jayavijaya.

Submissions by devotees must include a joint affidavit affirming originality and non-existence of copyright issues, and a decision on their inclusion will be made after thorough scrutiny by TDB officials.

TRENDING

1
Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies

Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies

 Global
2
Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College

Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College

 India
3
Election Commission Resolves Amartya Sen's Voter Name Discrepancy

Election Commission Resolves Amartya Sen's Voter Name Discrepancy

 India
4
Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026