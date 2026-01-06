A Melodic Revelation: Devotees' Voices to Echo in Sabarimala’s Halls

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is launching an initiative to involve everyday devotees of Lord Ayyappa in the musical atmosphere at the revered Sabarimala hill shrine.

This new scheme welcomes previously unheard devotional songs composed and performed by ordinary devotees, in addition to traditional renditions by famous artists like K J Yesudas and Jayavijaya.

Submissions by devotees must include a joint affidavit affirming originality and non-existence of copyright issues, and a decision on their inclusion will be made after thorough scrutiny by TDB officials.