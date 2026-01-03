Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Sangam for Magh Mela's Spiritual Immersion

Lakhs of devotees converge at the Sangam for the start of the Magh Mela during 'Paush Purnima'. The event marks the beginning of 'Kalpavas', a spiritual journey involving daily rituals and meditation. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and various religious leaders have welcomed the pilgrims, encouraging participation despite the cold.

03-01-2026
Lakhs of devotees congregated at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj as the annual Magh Mela commenced with 'Paush Purnima'. Despite biting cold, the holy dip attracted both elderly and young alike.

'Kalpavas', a month-long period of meditation and ritual bathing, began alongside, urging devotees to cleanse their sins. According to authorities, up to 30 lakh devotees are estimated to take the sacred plunge by day's end.

Infrastructure at the Mela, including ten bathing ghats and pontoon bridges, has been bolstered. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm welcomes on social media, underlining the spiritual significance of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

