A New Sacred Soundtrack: Sabarimala Invites Devotees to Create Devotional Songs

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa are being given a new platform to present their devotional creations at Sabarimala. The Travancore Devaswom Board has announced an initiative that permits ordinary devotees to have their original songs played at the revered hill shrine alongside those of famed singers.

Historically, the temple's playlist has featured celebrated artists like K J Yesudas and Jayavijaya. Now, the board will consider introducing new songs from devotees, subject to a rigorous review process. Applicants must ensure their lyrics and compositions are original and free from copyright issues, demonstrated through an affidavit.

Submissions are to be made via pen drive to a designated TDB official at the temple complex. The chosen pieces will then be integrated into the daily playlist, enriching the spiritual experience of pilgrims with fresh devotional voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)