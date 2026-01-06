Left Menu

A New Sacred Soundtrack: Sabarimala Invites Devotees to Create Devotional Songs

The Travancore Devaswom Board is inviting ordinary devotees to submit original devotional songs for Sabarimala. These compositions, once vetted, will be played at the shrine alongside renditions by famous singers. Devotees must submit lyrics, music, and consent proving originality to participate in this unique initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa are being given a new platform to present their devotional creations at Sabarimala. The Travancore Devaswom Board has announced an initiative that permits ordinary devotees to have their original songs played at the revered hill shrine alongside those of famed singers.

Historically, the temple's playlist has featured celebrated artists like K J Yesudas and Jayavijaya. Now, the board will consider introducing new songs from devotees, subject to a rigorous review process. Applicants must ensure their lyrics and compositions are original and free from copyright issues, demonstrated through an affidavit.

Submissions are to be made via pen drive to a designated TDB official at the temple complex. The chosen pieces will then be integrated into the daily playlist, enriching the spiritual experience of pilgrims with fresh devotional voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

