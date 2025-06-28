Arunachal Pradesh Positioned as India's Green Industrial Hub

Arunachal Pradesh is stepping into the spotlight as a cradle for sustainable industrial growth, according to Industries Minister Nyato Dukam. Speaking at the UNNATI 2024 workshop, Dukam extolled the state's potential as an industrial launch pad, urging investors to consider it as a gateway in Northeast India. His call to action emphasized a transition towards an inclusive and sustainable economic narrative.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's geographical advantages, particularly its proximity to Myanmar, Bhutan, and Tibet, Minister Dukam and Advisor Dr. Mohesh Chai discussed its potential as a regional trade hub. Chai underscored the significance of the 'Act East' policy shift under Prime Minister Modi for leveraging new business opportunities and enhancing the impact of UNNATI 2024.

Over 300 participants, including entrepreneurs, industry experts, and government officials, convened at the workshop organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The program aims to strengthen B2B and B2G linkages, boost access to financing, and promote digital engagement to invigorate the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

