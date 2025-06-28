Tune In for F1 Thrills: Sting's Sonic Challenge

In an innovative blend of film, culture, and excitement, Sting® Energy has upped the ante with its '#F1SoundsLikeSting' challenge. The contest offers fans a unique opportunity to win an exclusive Formula 1® experience, taking Sting® beyond being just an energy drink.

PepsiCo India's high-powered energy brand launched the campaign on their Instagram page, urging fans to catch the famous 'Stinggg' sound across digital and advertisement platforms. This initiative transforms the drink into a cultural icon and increases its resonance among enthusiasts nationwide.

The challenge, spearheaded by Ankit Agarwal, Director of Energy at PepsiCo India, represents a strategic shift toward experience-led marketing, tapping into the youth's passion for adrenaline-driven events. Participants have until mid-July to join the excitement for a chance to win an unforgettable F1 Grand Prix journey, with winners set to be announced by August 2025.