Heartbreak and Legacy: Remembering Shefali Jariwala, the Iconic 'Kaanta Laga' Girl

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru express deep sorrow over the untimely passing of Shefali Jariwala, whose iconic role in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video launched her into fame. Jariwala's passing at 42 has left the duo heartbroken as they reflect on her unforgettable contribution to the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:47 IST
Shefali Jariwala, Vinay Sapru, Radhika Rao (Photo/instagram/@sapruandrao). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute, director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru conveyed their deep sorrow following the sudden demise of Shefali Jariwala. Known for her iconic role in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, Jariwala passed away at 42, leaving the directors who launched her career over twenty years ago, heartbroken.

The duo recounted the moment they discovered Shefali, a chance encounter that led to her stardom. 'It's like an unbelievable scenario,' Rao told ANI. Sapru reminisced about their decisive meeting on Linking Road in Bandra, where they spotted Jariwala, instantly recognizing her potential.

Shefali's presence in the 'Kaanta Laga' video became a cultural phenomenon, catapulting her to national fame with her vibrant performance. Despite her lack of acting experience, the directors were captivated, describing her as a 'walking, talking doll.' Initial reports suggest she died of a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

