Left Menu

Anupam Kher Teams Up with Excel Entertainment for Global Release of 'Tanvi The Great'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher partners with Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to distribute his directorial film 'Tanvi The Great' on a global scale. Excel provides distribution support while emphasizing the film's universal themes and widespread appeal. Featuring a notable ensemble cast, the movie releases on July 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:53 IST
Anupam Kher Teams Up with Excel Entertainment for Global Release of 'Tanvi The Great'
Anupam Kher with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Anupam Kher has joined forces with Excel Entertainment, helmed by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, for the international distribution of his directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great'. The collaboration marks a new phase in the film's journey, expanding its reach to audiences worldwide.

Anupam Kher announced this partnership on social media, expressing gratitude and excitement. He praised Excel Entertainment as one of India's most passionate storytelling entities and highlighted their role in bringing 'Tanvi The Great' to a global audience. Kher's message of belief and support was mirrored by Sidhwani and Akhtar, who shared their enthusiasm for the project.

Ritesh Sidhwani emphasized the film's resonance with universal emotions, describing the collaboration as an honor. Farhan Akhtar also expressed his admiration for the vision behind the film. The movie, featuring a star-studded cast and music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, is set for a July 18 release, distributed by AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025