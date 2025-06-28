Anupam Kher Teams Up with Excel Entertainment for Global Release of 'Tanvi The Great'

Legendary actor Anupam Kher has joined forces with Excel Entertainment, helmed by producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, for the international distribution of his directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great'. The collaboration marks a new phase in the film's journey, expanding its reach to audiences worldwide.

Anupam Kher announced this partnership on social media, expressing gratitude and excitement. He praised Excel Entertainment as one of India's most passionate storytelling entities and highlighted their role in bringing 'Tanvi The Great' to a global audience. Kher's message of belief and support was mirrored by Sidhwani and Akhtar, who shared their enthusiasm for the project.

Ritesh Sidhwani emphasized the film's resonance with universal emotions, describing the collaboration as an honor. Farhan Akhtar also expressed his admiration for the vision behind the film. The movie, featuring a star-studded cast and music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, is set for a July 18 release, distributed by AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)