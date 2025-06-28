Mystery Surrounds Sudden Passing of Actress Shefali Jariwala

The sudden and unexpected death of 42-year-old actress Shefali Jariwala has left fans and officials searching for answers. An autopsy performed at the civic-run Cooper Hospital yielded no immediate conclusion regarding the cause of death, with authorities reserving their opinion.

With no clear indicators of foul play, the Mumbai police have filed an accidental death report. The tragic news reached the police at 1 AM on Saturday, shortly after Jariwala was discovered unresponsive and brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, on Friday night.

Jariwala gained widespread fame with her 2002 chart-topper 'Kaanta Laga' and later appeared in popular reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'. Investigation teams, including a mobile forensic unit, have visited her residence to gather further evidence as authorities continue to probe her sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)