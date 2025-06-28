Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Sudden Passing of Actress Shefali Jariwala

The untimely death of actress Shefali Jariwala is shrouded in mystery as the autopsy report regarding her cause of death remains inconclusive. Mumbai police have registered an accidental death report. Known for her hit single 'Kaanta Laga' and reality show appearances, Jariwala's death is pending further investigation.

Updated: 28-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:39 IST
The sudden and unexpected death of 42-year-old actress Shefali Jariwala has left fans and officials searching for answers. An autopsy performed at the civic-run Cooper Hospital yielded no immediate conclusion regarding the cause of death, with authorities reserving their opinion.

With no clear indicators of foul play, the Mumbai police have filed an accidental death report. The tragic news reached the police at 1 AM on Saturday, shortly after Jariwala was discovered unresponsive and brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, on Friday night.

Jariwala gained widespread fame with her 2002 chart-topper 'Kaanta Laga' and later appeared in popular reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'. Investigation teams, including a mobile forensic unit, have visited her residence to gather further evidence as authorities continue to probe her sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

