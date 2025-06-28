Left Menu

Assam Journalists Protest Cabinet Minister's Derogatory Comments

Updated: 28-06-2025 20:03 IST
Journalists in Assam took to the streets on Saturday, voicing their outcry against derogatory comments made by a state cabinet minister towards a local television reporter. The protest was spurred by remarks from State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who belittled the reporter during a press conference.

The incident has drawn an apology from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who emphasized the need for respect towards journalists, noting that they should not be dragged into political squabbles. Sarma suggested the minister's comments might have been a "slip of the tongue," and stated that journalists should be distinguished from media owners in political discourse.

Sarma further advocated for improved compensation for journalists, highlighting that those in rural regions face particularly challenging conditions. He called for a minimum pay standard and working hour regulations, stressing the importance of adequate remuneration given the journalists' vital role.

