Preserving Tibetan Spiritual Heritage Amidst Political Tensions

Claude Arpi cautions against China's interference in Tibet's spiritual traditions, highlighting Dalai Lama's autonomy over reincarnation choices. A seminar emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy and Indo-Tibetan links. Concerns about the Tibetan population decline in India were raised, urging stronger cultural and strategic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:50 IST
An eminent French scholar, Claude Arpi, warns against China's encroachment on Tibet's spiritual practices, stressing the importance of keeping these traditions politically uninfluenced. Arpi anticipates the Dalai Lama will address the topic of incarnation at his 90th birthday, reaffirming the spiritual leader's autonomy over such decisions.

During a seminar titled 'Interwoven Roots: Shared Indo-Tibetan Heritage' at Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta underscored the role of cultural diplomacy in national strategy. He emphasized the military's dedication to safeguarding India's civilizational and territorial integrity, in light of the profound cultural ties with Tibet spanning centuries.

The seminar called for enhanced efforts to strengthen Indo-Tibetan relations, amidst concerns over the declining Tibetan population in India. Proposed measures included developing border areas, fostering archaeological research, improving communications, and reviving cultural exchanges, alongside preserving Himalayan heritage and opening new routes for the Kailash Yatra.

