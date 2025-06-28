Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Diljit Dosanjh's Collaboration with Pakistani Actress

BJP leader Hobby Dhaliwal supports Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. Due to heightened India-Pakistan tensions after a recent terror attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees opposes such collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:08 IST
BJP leader and actor Hobby Dhaliwal (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold statement, BJP leader and actor Hobby Dhaliwal has publicly backed Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the escalating controversy surrounding his film 'Sardaar Ji 3', featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Speaking with ANI, Dhaliwal emphasized the historical collaboration of Pakistani artists in India, expressing strong support for Dosanjh. He hailed Diljit's international presence, stating, 'Our Punjabi gabru, with a turban on his head, proclaims "Punjabi aa gaye oye" on stages where global artists dream of performing.'

The collaboration with Aamir has ignited a fierce backlash against Dosanjh, particularly following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. 'Sardaar Ji 3', released on June 27, remains unreleased in India, further fueling tensions between the countries. Amid this backdrop, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has formally urged the filmmakers of Border 2 to sever ties with Dosanjh, citing potential conflicts due to his broad influence and the industry's dignity in national matters.

In a letter addressed to the creators of 'Border 2', the Federation argued that such associations could send conflicting messages. 'Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests,' the letter sternly read, reflecting the resolve to reconsider collaborations with artists boycotted by the Federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

