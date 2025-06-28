Swinging into the Future: J&K’s Golf Tourism Renaissance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized his government's unwavering commitment to establish the state as a premier golf destination in India. This commitment was reiterated during a recent prize distribution ceremony for a golf tournament held at the Royal Springs Golf Course. The event saw participation from prominent golfers across the country, including former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Welcoming the golfers to Kashmir, Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for organizing the tournament and related tourism activities. He acknowledged the significance of the golfers' presence in rebuilding the region's tourism scene, especially after the recent Pahalgam tragedy that triggered safety concerns among tourists.

Abdullah highlighted the power of personal experiences shared by visitors over official statements in portraying Jammu and Kashmir as a viable tourism destination. He reiterated the region's dedication to enhancing golf infrastructure and assured stakeholders of ongoing efforts to provide world-class golfing facilities, thereby attracting more visitors in the future.