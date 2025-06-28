Left Menu

Swinging into the Future: J&K’s Golf Tourism Renaissance

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted efforts to revive golf tourism in Jammu & Kashmir, amid a prize distribution ceremony. Emphasizing visitor impact, he encouraged word-of-mouth promotion. Abdullah assured development of golf infrastructure to restore tourism, after recent challenges like the Pahalgam tragedy.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized his government's unwavering commitment to establish the state as a premier golf destination in India. This commitment was reiterated during a recent prize distribution ceremony for a golf tournament held at the Royal Springs Golf Course. The event saw participation from prominent golfers across the country, including former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Welcoming the golfers to Kashmir, Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for organizing the tournament and related tourism activities. He acknowledged the significance of the golfers' presence in rebuilding the region's tourism scene, especially after the recent Pahalgam tragedy that triggered safety concerns among tourists.

Abdullah highlighted the power of personal experiences shared by visitors over official statements in portraying Jammu and Kashmir as a viable tourism destination. He reiterated the region's dedication to enhancing golf infrastructure and assured stakeholders of ongoing efforts to provide world-class golfing facilities, thereby attracting more visitors in the future.

