Left Menu

Rob Lowe Reflects on Iconic 'St. Elmo's Fire' Sax Solo

Actor Rob Lowe reminisces about his memorable saxophone scene in the 1985 film 'St. Elmo's Fire'. Portraying Billy Hicks, Lowe describes the moment as quintessentially 1980s. He recalls the impact of the film and the surreal experience of seeing fans dress as his character. The film remains a Brat Pack classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:19 IST
Rob Lowe Reflects on Iconic 'St. Elmo's Fire' Sax Solo
) Rob Lowe(Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Rob Lowe has shared his fond memories of filming the 1985 classic 'St. Elmo's Fire', highlighting his saxophone solo scene as a standout moment. Speaking to People, Lowe described the experience of performing with a sax on stage as a defining 1980s movie moment.

He lauded the movie's writers for crafting such an unforgettable scene. Directed by Joel Schumacher, 'St. Elmo's Fire' is a seminal film in the Brat Pack genre, starring a young ensemble cast, including Emilio Estevez and Demi Moore, and exploring themes around post-college life.

Reflecting on the '80s fame that followed the film, Lowe recalled how surreal it was to see fans donning his character's iconic outfit for Halloween. He witnessed someone dressed as his character, complete with a saxophone, and expressed disbelief over the wild aspects of his early career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025