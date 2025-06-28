Rob Lowe Reflects on Iconic 'St. Elmo's Fire' Sax Solo

Actor Rob Lowe has shared his fond memories of filming the 1985 classic 'St. Elmo's Fire', highlighting his saxophone solo scene as a standout moment. Speaking to People, Lowe described the experience of performing with a sax on stage as a defining 1980s movie moment.

He lauded the movie's writers for crafting such an unforgettable scene. Directed by Joel Schumacher, 'St. Elmo's Fire' is a seminal film in the Brat Pack genre, starring a young ensemble cast, including Emilio Estevez and Demi Moore, and exploring themes around post-college life.

Reflecting on the '80s fame that followed the film, Lowe recalled how surreal it was to see fans donning his character's iconic outfit for Halloween. He witnessed someone dressed as his character, complete with a saxophone, and expressed disbelief over the wild aspects of his early career.

