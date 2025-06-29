Digital Innovation in Religious Practice: Mumbai Mosques Adopt Azan App

In Mumbai, six mosques are embracing technological innovation to address restrictions on loudspeakers for azan, the call to prayer. A newly developed mobile application, Online Azan, offers a solution by directly streaming the prayer call to mobile devices in real-time.

This initiative arose out of necessity after a police crackdown on mosque loudspeaker usage, as explained by Fahad Khalil Pathan of Mahim Juma Masjid. Developed by a Tamil Nadu-based company with IT expertise from Tirunelveli, the app helps preserve the spiritual experience for worshippers, especially the elderly and those close to mosques, without violating noise regulations.

The app, now available on Android and iOS, extends to worshippers an ability to maintain connectedness to regular prayer times despite sound restrictions. Mohammed Ali, a co-founder, reports significant adoption, with 500 new users registered in just three days. Political figures like Asif Farooqui and Kirit Somaiya have weighed in, underscoring diverse perspectives on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)