Remembering Rajendra Nath Lahiri: A Revolutionary's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to revolutionary Rajendra Nath Lahiri on his birth anniversary, highlighting his role in the Kakori train conspiracy. Lahiri and associates attacked a train in 1925 to fund their fight against British rule, leading to their execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:52 IST
On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the birth anniversary of revolutionary Rajendra Nath Lahiri, reflecting on his pivotal role in the historic Kakori train conspiracy—an indelible mark on India's journey towards freedom.

Lahiri, alongside Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil and others, executed the Kakori action in 1925 to arm themselves against British oppression, a bold move at the time.

Despite their efforts ending in execution, Lahiri and his fellow revolutionaries' courage profoundly contributed to the nation's independence movement, leaving a lasting legacy of patriotism and duty.

