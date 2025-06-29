Anna Wintour's Influential Legacy: A New Chapter for Vogue

After 37 years of steering American Vogue, fashion industry icon Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief, though she will remain in a leadership role at Condé Nast, the magazine's publishing powerhouse.

Wintour's departure marks a significant moment for the fashion world, redefining norms with her daring editorial choices that mingled haute couture and mainstream fashion. She ceaselessly pushed Vogue ahead, introducing celebrity-centric covers that not only reflected emerging trends but also shaped the direction of fashion culture.

Despite her impactful legacy, Wintour's tenure was not devoid of controversy, particularly in her longstanding feud with animal rights organization PETA over fur fashion. As the media landscape evolves, with social influencers reshaping the industry, the future role of traditional fashion publishers like Vogue is uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)