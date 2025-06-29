Left Menu

Anna Wintour's Influential Legacy: A New Chapter for Vogue

After 37 years, Anna Wintour steps down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue but continues in a leadership role at Condé Nast. Wintour transformed fashion publishing with bold editorial choices, celebrity-centric covers, and her influence on events like the Met Gala. Her legacy is marked by innovation and controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:23 IST
After 37 years of steering American Vogue, fashion industry icon Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief, though she will remain in a leadership role at Condé Nast, the magazine's publishing powerhouse.

Wintour's departure marks a significant moment for the fashion world, redefining norms with her daring editorial choices that mingled haute couture and mainstream fashion. She ceaselessly pushed Vogue ahead, introducing celebrity-centric covers that not only reflected emerging trends but also shaped the direction of fashion culture.

Despite her impactful legacy, Wintour's tenure was not devoid of controversy, particularly in her longstanding feud with animal rights organization PETA over fur fashion. As the media landscape evolves, with social influencers reshaping the industry, the future role of traditional fashion publishers like Vogue is uncertain.

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

