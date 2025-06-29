A Father’s Proud Ovation: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan lauds his son Abhishek Bachchan's 25-year film journey. Abhishek debuted in 'Refugee' and has since captivated audiences with varied roles. Recently starring in 'Housefull 5,' Abhishek continues to take on diverse projects, earning admiration for his dedication and talent.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has publicly expressed admiration for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is marking 25 successful years in the film industry. Amitabh's sentiments were shared online in response to a fan-created video compilation celebrating Abhishek's diverse array of film characters over the years.
Abhishek Bachchan, who debuted alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film "Refugee" in 2000, has consistently chosen roles that challenge and showcase his range as an actor. In a personal blog post, Amitabh lauded his son's courage and commitment to selecting unconventional roles, highlighting the depth Abhishek brings to each performance.
Currently, Abhishek stars in "Housefull 5," a film released on June 6 that is part of a popular comedy franchise. His involvement in such projects underscores his commitment to versatility in film, further enhancing his reputation in the Bollywood industry.
