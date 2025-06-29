Left Menu

Entertainment Industry Mourns the Loss of Iconic 'Kaanta Laga' Star, Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala, iconic for her role in 'Kaanta Laga', passed away at 42. Close friend Arti Singh penned an emotional tribute, recounting their Bigg Boss 13 days. Jariwala's sudden death has deeply impacted the entertainment world, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy in music and film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:08 IST
Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala (Photo/Instagram/@artisingh5). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The entertainment industry is in grief following the unexpected passing of Shefali Jariwala, renowned for her stellar performance in the 2002 hit music video 'Kaanta Laga'. The actress, who passed away on June 27 at the age of 42, is being remembered by friends and fans alike.

Arti Singh, a co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 and a close friend, expressed her sorrow through an Instagram tribute, reminiscing about their time on the popular reality show and their personal camaraderie. Singh shared heartfelt memories of Jariwala, emphasizing the bond they shared.

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame with 'Kaanta Laga' and later appeared in prominent films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Her television appearances included 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Nach Baliye'. The cause of her death remains unknown, but her sudden demise has left a significant void in the lives of those who knew her well.

