Tanker Tensions: US Seizes Venezuelan Vessel Amid Mounting Pressures

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States has seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, increasing tension with Nicolás Maduro's regime. The operation involved the US Coast Guard and Navy, marking an unusual move to exert pressure on Maduro, who faces charges in the US for narco-terrorism.

The US military's strategic buildup in the region is significant, with the latest tanker seizure underscored by dramatic helicopter footage. Social media posts show the elite Coast Guard unit storming the tanker, a vessel previously sanctioned for Iranian and Hezbollah connections.

Venezuela's government has condemned the action as piracy, claiming the US aims to exploit its natural resources. Critics like Sen. Chris Van Hollen argue the US's operations are more about regime change than interdicting narcotics, casting doubts on the Trump administration's motives.

