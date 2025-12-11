Left Menu

Strategic Drills Over the Sea: US and Japan Strengthen Military Ties

Japan and the United States conducted joint military exercises involving two U.S. B-52 strategic bombers over the Sea of Japan. The drills, which took place on Wednesday, were confirmed by Japan's defense ministry. This move underscores the strengthening military collaboration between the two nations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:41 IST
Strategic Drills Over the Sea: US and Japan Strengthen Military Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a demonstration of fortified defense ties, Japan and the United States conducted joint military exercises over the Sea of Japan this week, according to Japan's defense ministry.

These exercises prominently featured the participation of two U.S. B-52 strategic bombers, showcasing the ongoing military collaboration between the two allied nations.

The drills signify a commitment to maintaining security and stability in the region, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Japan and the United States amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025