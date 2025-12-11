Strategic Drills Over the Sea: US and Japan Strengthen Military Ties

In a demonstration of fortified defense ties, Japan and the United States conducted joint military exercises over the Sea of Japan this week, according to Japan's defense ministry.

These exercises prominently featured the participation of two U.S. B-52 strategic bombers, showcasing the ongoing military collaboration between the two allied nations.

The drills signify a commitment to maintaining security and stability in the region, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Japan and the United States amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)